PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Down 0%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.41 and last traded at $106.41, approximately 630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

