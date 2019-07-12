PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.11 and last traded at $59.07, approximately 266 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.01.

About PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ)

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

