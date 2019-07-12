Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.17

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.10. Pico shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICO. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pico during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pico by 572.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pico by 38.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Pico by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pico during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

