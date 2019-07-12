Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.18. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 3,821,147 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PDL shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.71 ($0.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.81.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Richard Duffy bought 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

