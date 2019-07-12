Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Peoples Financial Services has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $47.79.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 530.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 591.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.