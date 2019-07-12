Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 804.63 ($10.51).

Several research firms recently commented on PNN. Macquarie upgraded shares of AGL Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of Pennon Group stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 744.40 ($9.73). 827,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 747.16. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 681 ($8.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 28.22 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.84. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.81%.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.