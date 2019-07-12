Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 30th total of 202,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,247.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $749,945 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 90,537 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,096,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth $601,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. 102,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,502. The company has a market capitalization of $454.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.67. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 107.55%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

