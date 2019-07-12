Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMI. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Yunji in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded RDS-A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut to a sell rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,078.33 ($14.09).

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 991.20 ($12.95) on Monday. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,268 ($16.57). The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 15.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 982.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

