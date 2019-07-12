Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BDEV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Numis Securities initiated coverage on TUI in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 661.54 ($8.64).

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 614.40 ($8.03) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a one year high of GBX 627.80 ($8.20). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 567.82. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

