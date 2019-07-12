Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Xaar (LON:XAR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of XAR opened at GBX 95.20 ($1.24) on Monday. Xaar has a 52-week low of GBX 73.60 ($0.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 276.50 ($3.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.95.

Xaar Company Profile

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

