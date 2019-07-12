Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Majestic Wine in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,926 ($38.23).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 2,534 ($33.11) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,624.64. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,500 ($45.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $15.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,580 ($33.71), for a total value of £20,020.80 ($26,160.72). Also, insider Jim Brisby sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,565 ($33.52), for a total value of £250,677.45 ($327,554.49).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

