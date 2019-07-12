Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

LON AGR opened at GBX 64.43 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.41. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 52.40 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 65.50 ($0.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.86%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £24,832 ($32,447.41).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

