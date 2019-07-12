Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Tuesday. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The stock has a market cap of $212.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.77.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes and recycles unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) window, door, conservatory and roofline systems. The Company is engaged in the extrusion of UPVC window and building products to the new and replacement window market, and the sale of building materials across the United Kingdom.

