Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRR. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,025 ($26.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 269.33 ($3.52).

Shares of Newriver Reit stock opened at GBX 170.92 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Newriver Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 175.60 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 287 ($3.75). The firm has a market cap of $522.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Newriver Reit’s payout ratio is currently -1.82%.

In other news, insider Ford of Cunninghame acquired 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998 ($65,331.24). Also, insider David Lockhart sold 72,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £136,119.69 ($177,864.48).

NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.4 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 21 conveniently located retail parks and over 600 community pubs.

