Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON BOOT opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.48. Henry Boot has a 52-week low of GBX 230 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a market cap of $322.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

In other news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 527 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £1,317.50 ($1,721.55). Also, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 15,360 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £41,932.80 ($54,792.63).

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

