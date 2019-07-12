PAYCENT 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,707.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $1.59 million and $20,707.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00267489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.01409760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00130175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00026078 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

