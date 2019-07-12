Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.11

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 1015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

PLMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Palomar in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Palomar in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

