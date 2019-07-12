Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.73

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.97. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 3,190 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $162.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.73.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 3.95%.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 260,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,010.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 145,330 shares of company stock valued at $234,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 51,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 18,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

