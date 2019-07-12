Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OSMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.57 million and a PE ratio of -7.16. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. On average, analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Broadfin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,568,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,625,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.