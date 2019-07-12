Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $762.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will announce sales of $762.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.76 million. Open Text posted sales of $754.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.47 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 9.57%. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James restated a "hold" rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $46,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 18.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 473,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.48. Open Text has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

