One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON OMIP remained flat at $GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday. 102,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,628. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. One Media IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.70.

One Media IP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

