One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of LON OMIP remained flat at $GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday. 102,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,628. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. One Media IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.70.
One Media IP Group Company Profile
