Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Trading Down 13.2%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)’s share price was down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.27 and last traded at $75.11, approximately 3,097,710 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 798% from the average daily volume of 345,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $848,631.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,732.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 65,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $4,155,316.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,639 over the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 709.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 202,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 716.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after buying an additional 197,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $12,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,068,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,611,000 after purchasing an additional 162,222 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 40.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 440,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 126,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

