Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Obseva presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47. Obseva has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Obseva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Obseva by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Obseva by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

