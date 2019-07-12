NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Raised to $3,860.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price target boosted by Buckingham Research from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $3,468.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 4.04. NVR has a 1 year low of $2,040.71 and a 1 year high of $3,509.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,338.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $47.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $34.45 by $13.19. NVR had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 46.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $39.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVR will post 198.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,236.84, for a total value of $3,884,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,970 shares in the company, valued at $368,902,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,183.56, for a total transaction of $955,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,320 shares of company stock worth $83,126,269 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,697,000 after acquiring an additional 61,448 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 52,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,712,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,401,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

