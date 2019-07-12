Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price target on SurModics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $711.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.09. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.76.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

