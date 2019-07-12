Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the May 30th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Ralph A. Matergia purchased 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $42,652.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,650 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 518.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWFL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 4,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $218.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

