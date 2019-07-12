Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.5-58.5 million.

NTIC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.88. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

