Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.51. 1,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Nomura had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 102.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

