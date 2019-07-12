Nomura Begins Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Shares of CHWY opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $1,980,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 47,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $1,000,587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 152,500 shares of company stock worth $3,355,000 over the last ninety days.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

