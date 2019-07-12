Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Short Interest Update

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 30th total of 209,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

NASDAQ NCBS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,272. The company has a market capitalization of $594.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.23. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $63.80.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $50,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $417,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,485 shares of company stock worth $2,046,587 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.