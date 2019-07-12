NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62. NextCure has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($3.93). The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder X L.P. Canaan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stella Xu purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

