New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up to $10.21

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $10.21. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 5,611,935 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on Comerica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $266.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.24 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hanif Dahya purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $43,148.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

