National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Short Interest Update

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 30th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:NHLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79. National has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.70.
National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter.
National Company Profile
National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.
