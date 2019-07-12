National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Short Interest Update

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 30th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,269. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79. National has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. National had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miramar Capital LLC bought a new position in National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in National by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,159,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

National Company Profile

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

