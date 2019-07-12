National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.10

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and traded as low as $63.34. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $63.36, with a volume of 448,616 shares traded.

NA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.77) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5899998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

