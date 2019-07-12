Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Down 5%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.72, approximately 2,760,255 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,152,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grana y Montero SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.15 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 219,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

