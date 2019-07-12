Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $25.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.31. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $30.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

