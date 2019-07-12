Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $144.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATR. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.78.

NYSE ATR opened at $124.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.13.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $744.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.68 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.07%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $566,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,427.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,284,590. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

