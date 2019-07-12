Moin (MOIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $354,655.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Moin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. Moin has a market capitalization of $354,655.00 and approximately $803.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000076 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,469,591 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

