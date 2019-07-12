MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Up 46.2% in June

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 30th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MMA Capital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.82% of MMA Capital worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMAC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02. MMA Capital has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 28.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a net margin of 135.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

