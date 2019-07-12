Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.46.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

MRTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.71. 237,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,474. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 2.02. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $109.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $376,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,228 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

