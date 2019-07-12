Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Minoan Group plc (LON:MIN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. Minoan Group shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 176,864 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Get Minoan Group alerts:

Minoan Group (LON:MIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 8th. The company reported GBX (1.36) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Minoan Group Plc is a holding and management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, creation, development and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which it acts as agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel and other accommodation and leisure services.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.