Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $95.00

Shares of Mincon Group PLC (LON:MCON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 53000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.33).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.50. The company has a market cap of $214.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

About Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and service of rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers various rock drilling down the hole hammers and bits for various industries, including production and exploration mining, as well as water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation down the hole products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

