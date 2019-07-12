MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the May 30th total of 57,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

MOFG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. 23,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a market cap of $454.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, Director Richard J. Hartig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $45,815 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 502.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.