Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Cap Reaches $116.69 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $116.69 million and approximately $21.99 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00013872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinBene, TOPBTC and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.76 or 0.02346046 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00057989 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00020786 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,097,393 coins and its circulating supply is 71,823,538 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, HitBTC, RightBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

