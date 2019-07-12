MetaMorph (METM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $38,988.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. MetaMorph has a market cap of $1.05 million and $38,988.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, Mercatox and BitMart. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.37 or 0.05633351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001027 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,844,706 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

