McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE MDR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 78,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84. McDermott International has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 3.15.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 263.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDermott International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in McDermott International by 120.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDermott International during the first quarter worth approximately $5,454,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in McDermott International by 2.4% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 166,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

