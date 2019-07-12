Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 755,600 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 30th total of 849,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $330,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 63.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 286.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. 3,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

