Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Marcus & Millichap posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marcus & Millichap.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. 139,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,002. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $330,706.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,756,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,953,000 after buying an additional 1,684,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after buying an additional 73,942 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 666,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after buying an additional 76,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,004,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

