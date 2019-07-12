Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $33.76. Makita shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 3,059 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

