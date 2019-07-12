Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.27

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and traded as high as $72.00. Magellan Health shares last traded at $71.02, with a volume of 4,549 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

