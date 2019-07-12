Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.27

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and traded as high as $72.00. Magellan Health shares last traded at $71.02, with a volume of 4,549 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.
Magellan Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGLN)
Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.
